Michigan Enacts Law Mandating Total Gun Destruction After Buybacks
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation requiring state police to completely destroy guns collected during community buybacks. The previous method only destroyed firearm frames, allowing other parts to be recycled. This new law ensures whole firearms are destroyed, aligning with public expectations and maintaining current police practice.
Michigan has taken a definitive step in its gun control efforts with Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing a new law mandating the complete destruction of guns collected during community buybacks. This move formally codifies current state police practices.
The legislation addresses past concerns where only gun frames or receivers were destroyed, allowing other parts to be recycled and resold by private companies, as reported by The New York Times. This comprehensive destruction policy aims to meet the expectations of Michiganders.
Over 11,000 firearms were handled by the state police in 2023, according to spokesperson Shanon Banner. Reverend Chris Yaw of St David's Episcopal church supports the policy, highlighting successful gun collection events in suburban Detroit.
