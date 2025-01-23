Michigan Enacts Law Mandating Total Gun Destruction After Buybacks

Michigan has taken a definitive step in its gun control efforts with Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing a new law mandating the complete destruction of guns collected during community buybacks. This move formally codifies current state police practices.

The legislation addresses past concerns where only gun frames or receivers were destroyed, allowing other parts to be recycled and resold by private companies, as reported by The New York Times. This comprehensive destruction policy aims to meet the expectations of Michiganders.

Over 11,000 firearms were handled by the state police in 2023, according to spokesperson Shanon Banner. Reverend Chris Yaw of St David's Episcopal church supports the policy, highlighting successful gun collection events in suburban Detroit.

(With inputs from agencies.)