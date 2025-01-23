Left Menu

South Korea's Former President Faces Indictment

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in South Korea is handing off the case against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to prosecutors. Yoon is accused of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law, but the CIO lacks prosecutorial authority over the president.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in South Korea announced plans to transfer the criminal case against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to the prosecutor's office on Thursday. The decision comes as the agency, responsible for investigating high-ranking officials, lacks the authority to prosecute the president on its own.

Yoon, who attempted to declare martial law on December 3—a move that was quickly overturned by parliament—faces accusations of leading an insurrection, abuse of authority, and obstructing others' rights. He has been in custody since last week as investigations continue into the controversial attempt.

The CIO was established in 2021 as an independent anti-corruption body aimed at probing high-ranking officials, including the president and their kin. However, it has limited prosecuting rights, necessitating referral of any presidential cases to the prosecutors' office, which now holds the power to indict Yoon.

