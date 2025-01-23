Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Indictment for Insurrection and Abuse of Power

South Korea's anti-corruption body has urged prosecutors to indict President Yoon Suk Yeol. The charges stem from a brief martial law declaration on December 3, later rescinded by parliament. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) alleges Yoon was the mastermind behind an insurrection and abused his authority.

Following his arrest on January 15, President Yoon, who is currently being detained, has refused to cooperate with CIO investigators. The agency is now coordinating with police and the defense ministry while prosecutors take the lead on legal proceedings. The CIO initiated this probe under new anti-corruption protocols set in motion in 2021.

Despite Yoon's ongoing non-compliance, his tenure as a former top prosecutor places familiar faces in charge of his investigation. Yoon's legal team argues that the CIO acted unlawfully in their proceedings. They stress any criminal proceedings should follow constitutional scrutiny surrounding his impeachment.

