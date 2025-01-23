Stray Dog Attack Shocks Thane City: Two Firefighters Injured
Two fire personnel were injured after being bitten by a stray dog while removing a fallen tree in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident occurred late Wednesday night as they worked to clear the area. Both injured personnel were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
In a surprising turn of events in Thane city, Maharashtra, two fire personnel were reportedly injured when a stray dog attacked them during their efforts to remove a fallen tree. The incident occurred at approximately 11 pm on Wednesday night in the Gamdevi area.
The Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell responded to an emergency alert regarding the tree fall near a bus stop. A team, including fire services and regional disaster management personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to address the situation.
As they worked on clearing the debris, a stray dog suddenly charged at the fire personnel, inflicting severe injuries before fleeing. The injured, aged 26 and 37, received medical attention at a local civic hospital in Kalwa, while other team members successfully cleared the obstruction.
