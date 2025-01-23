Left Menu

Tragic Zaporizhzhia Attack Intensifies Energy Crisis

A Russian drone and missile attack on Zaporizhzhia left one dead, 25 injured, and thousands without power. The attack damaged an energy facility, further straining Ukraine's energy grid as Russia continues its air strikes on towns and cities behind the front line of the ongoing invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:09 IST
Tragic Zaporizhzhia Attack Intensifies Energy Crisis
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A devastating Russian drone and missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has resulted in the death of one individual and left 25 others wounded, regional officials reported on Thursday.

The attack severely impacted local infrastructure, leaving over 20,000 residents without power and another 17,000 without heating, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov, who confirmed that a critical energy facility was destroyed during the assault.

This incident is part of an ongoing pattern of Russian air strikes targeting Ukrainian towns and cities situated away from the front line of the three-year-old invasion, with a particular focus on crippling the nation's already fragile energy grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025