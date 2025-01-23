Tragic Zaporizhzhia Attack Intensifies Energy Crisis

A devastating Russian drone and missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has resulted in the death of one individual and left 25 others wounded, regional officials reported on Thursday.

The attack severely impacted local infrastructure, leaving over 20,000 residents without power and another 17,000 without heating, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov, who confirmed that a critical energy facility was destroyed during the assault.

This incident is part of an ongoing pattern of Russian air strikes targeting Ukrainian towns and cities situated away from the front line of the three-year-old invasion, with a particular focus on crippling the nation's already fragile energy grid.

