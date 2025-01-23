China Condemns Killing of National in Afghanistan

In a recent statement, China's foreign ministry denounced the killing of a Chinese citizen in Afghanistan, emphasizing the need for decisive action against Islamic State forces.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, expressed profound shock and vehemently condemned the act during a Thursday press briefing.

China has pressed Afghanistan to conduct comprehensive investigations and pursue justice for the victim. The call for accountability underscores China's demand for swift action to bring those responsible to justice.

