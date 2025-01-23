Philippines Shifts on ICC Drug War Probe: A Path to Justice?
The Philippines is showing a willingness to cooperate with the International Criminal Court in its investigation into the nation's drug war, potentially implicating former President Rodrigo Duterte. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla signaled this shift, indicating possible cooperation despite ongoing internal investigations.
The Philippines has softened its stance towards an International Criminal Court (ICC) inquiry into the killings associated with the war on drugs, a move that might lead to former President Rodrigo Duterte facing charges of crimes against humanity.
The Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign, launched with a promise of eradicating narcotics, has been marked by thousands of fatalities. Despite withdrawing from the ICC treaty in 2019, the nation is now open to discussions as noted by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has indicated the government's openness to international pressures, including a potential arrest warrant for Duterte. This shift could help advance domestic probes into the drug killings, aligning national and international efforts to deliver justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
