Strengthening Ties: U.S. and Philippines Reaffirm Alliance

In a pivotal meeting at the White House, Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirmed the deep-rooted alliance between their nations.

Officials emphasized the importance of this enduring partnership, noting the Philippines' role as a critical U.S. defense treaty ally in Southeast Asia.

As one of the first countries to dialogue with the new U.S. administration, the Philippines took the opportunity to address pressing security matters crucial to both nations' strategic interests.

