Strengthening Ties: U.S. and Philippines Reaffirm Alliance

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro met with U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz at the White House to reinforce the longstanding U.S.-Philippines alliance. The Philippines, an allied nation under a defense treaty, became one of the first countries to discuss vital security issues with the new U.S. administration.

In a pivotal meeting at the White House, Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirmed the deep-rooted alliance between their nations.

Officials emphasized the importance of this enduring partnership, noting the Philippines' role as a critical U.S. defense treaty ally in Southeast Asia.

As one of the first countries to dialogue with the new U.S. administration, the Philippines took the opportunity to address pressing security matters crucial to both nations' strategic interests.

