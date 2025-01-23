Strengthening Ties: U.S. and Philippines Reaffirm Alliance
Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro met with U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz at the White House to reinforce the longstanding U.S.-Philippines alliance. The Philippines, an allied nation under a defense treaty, became one of the first countries to discuss vital security issues with the new U.S. administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:04 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
In a pivotal meeting at the White House, Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirmed the deep-rooted alliance between their nations.
Officials emphasized the importance of this enduring partnership, noting the Philippines' role as a critical U.S. defense treaty ally in Southeast Asia.
As one of the first countries to dialogue with the new U.S. administration, the Philippines took the opportunity to address pressing security matters crucial to both nations' strategic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cybersecurity Breach Hits ICAO Recruitment Database
Food Inflation Crisis in Laos: Addressing Challenges and Ensuring Food Security
Security Operation Uncovers Arms Cache in Manipur
Delhi Police Bolster Security Measures for Crucial Assembly Elections
McAfee Launches Deepfake Detector in India: A New Era in AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity