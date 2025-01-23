Military Dispute: Yoon's Martial Law Intentions Questioned
Former South Korean defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, charged with insurrection, testified that President Yoon Suk Yeol overruled his broader military deployment proposal during a martial law attempt. The Constitutional Court is reviewing Yoon's impeachment for alleged constitutional duty violations. Kim confirmed proposals for military action, and Yoon disputed reports.
Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, facing charges of insurrection, revealed in court that President Yoon Suk Yeol had vetoed his proposal for a more extensive military deployment last December. Kim's testimony is part of the ongoing Constitutional Court proceedings assessing whether President Yoon should be permanently removed from office following his impeachment.
Central to the defense's argument is the claim that President Yoon's imposition of martial law was a strategic effort to navigate a political stalemate, rather than a move to take over the government. The trial has seen conflicting testimonies, with Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun denying executing Yoon's orders during the events of December 3.
The proceedings are critical as they delve into allegations of abuse of power and insurrection involving significant troop deployments during the disputed martial law period. Both Kim and Yoon have provided varied insights into the president's decisions, reflecting broader concerns about political tensions in South Korea.
