Strengthening Border Bonds: BSF and BGB Tackle Tensions

A coordination meeting between BSF and BGB addressed border issues, aiming to maintain peace and prevent illegal activities. Chaired by leadership from both forces, discussions focused on bilateral cooperation and incident resolution, particularly referencing tensions at Malda's Sukdevpur border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of recent border tensions, a significant meeting was convened between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to manage ongoing issues and reinforce bilateral cooperation. The meeting, held at Sonamasjid in Bangladesh, marked a concerted effort to curtail illegal activities and ensure peace along the border.

Presided over by BSF Malda sector DIG Tarun Kumar Gautam and BGB Rajshahi sector Commander Colonel Mohammad Imran Ibne Rouf, the session underscored the commitment of both nations to resolve disputes through dialogue and consensus. A particular focus was placed on recent escalations at the Sukdevpur border outpost.

Following an altercation involving farmers from both sides, tensions rose but were promptly mitigated by the swift intervention of BSF and BGB personnel. Spokesperson N K Pandey highlighted that such high-level meetings are indicative of a robust partnership between India and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

