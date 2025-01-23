AI Chatbots Revolutionize Delhi Assembly Polls Management

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, law enforcement is turning to technology for assistance. Two AI-powered chatbots, 'Chunav Mitra' and 'Cyber Sarthi,' have been launched to support police and paramilitary personnel in executing their poll-related responsibilities effectively, according to a senior officer.

Capable of communicating in both Hindi and English, these chatbots are designed to streamline the management process of the elections. An official articulated that the applications provide swift transmission of vital instructions and guidelines from the Election Commission of India and the Delhi Police.

'Chunav Mitra' grants immediate access to election regulations and field instructions, while 'Cyber Sarthi' focuses on safeguarding digital interactions. This ensures secure handling of sensitive data. Developed under Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora's guidance, the user-friendly chatbots are accessible via a dedicated link or QR code, enhancing operational support for officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)