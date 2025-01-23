Left Menu

AI Chatbots Revolutionize Delhi Assembly Polls Management

As Delhi Assembly polls approach, AI-driven chatbots 'Chunav Mitra' and 'Cyber Sarthi' have been introduced to assist police and paramilitary forces. Available in Hindi and English, these chatbots provide real-time access to election rules and cybersecurity guidelines, ensuring efficient poll management and data security.

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, law enforcement is turning to technology for assistance. Two AI-powered chatbots, 'Chunav Mitra' and 'Cyber Sarthi,' have been launched to support police and paramilitary personnel in executing their poll-related responsibilities effectively, according to a senior officer.

Capable of communicating in both Hindi and English, these chatbots are designed to streamline the management process of the elections. An official articulated that the applications provide swift transmission of vital instructions and guidelines from the Election Commission of India and the Delhi Police.

'Chunav Mitra' grants immediate access to election regulations and field instructions, while 'Cyber Sarthi' focuses on safeguarding digital interactions. This ensures secure handling of sensitive data. Developed under Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora's guidance, the user-friendly chatbots are accessible via a dedicated link or QR code, enhancing operational support for officers.

