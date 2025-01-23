Corruption Raid Reveals Hidden Cash Trove in Bihar
The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) in Bihar raided the premises of Rajnikant Praveen, district education officer, over allegations of holding assets beyond his income. Significant cash was seized from his home in Bettiah, valued over Rs 1.5 crore, amid ongoing investigations across multiple locations.
In a major corruption crackdown, the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar on Thursday launched searches at various properties linked to Rajnikant Praveen, the district education officer (DEO) of West Champaran. The operation, targeting allegations of disproportionate asset accumulation, revealed a significant cash stockpile exceeding Rs 1.5 crore at Praveen's Bettiah residence.
The SVU conducted extensive raids in locations including Bettiah, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. Officials employed note-counting machines to ascertain the exact amount of unaccounted cash, further intensifying scrutiny around Praveen's financial dealings.
Praveen, who has held educational administrative roles across Bettiah, Darbhanga, and Madhubani, is under investigation for presumptive financial irregularities. Sub-divisional police officer Vivek Deep confirmed the ongoing SVU presence in Bettiah, underscoring the use of substantial police support during the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
