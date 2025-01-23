Left Menu

States Challenge Birthright Citizenship Executive Order

Four Democratic-led states are urging a Seattle federal judge to block President Trump's executive order ending automatic birthright citizenship. The order faces lawsuits from civil rights groups and Democratic attorneys general claiming it is unconstitutional. The case, progressing rapidly in Seattle, challenges the order's impact on thousands of children.

Democratic attorneys general from four states will present their case to a federal judge in Seattle, seeking to halt the enforcement of President Trump's executive order that limits birthright citizenship. The order has sparked legal challenges from civil rights groups and Democratic states, alleging it is unconstitutional.

The hearing, led by Senior Judge John Coughenour, focuses on the request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the administration from implementing a crucial part of Trump's immigration policy. The order denies citizenship to children of parents who are not U.S. citizens or legal residents, impacting children born after February 19.

With arguments that the order contravenes the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause, the states point to a longstanding interpretation that grants citizenship to all born on U.S. soil. The Department of Justice defends the order, highlighting that it seeks to mend immigration issues and stating the legal standing of the states in the suit is questionable.

