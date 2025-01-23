Legal Battle Over Bail: Naresh Balyan's MCOCA Case Faces Delays

The Delhi High Court was informed by the Delhi Police on Thursday that there is no urgency in considering AAP leader Naresh Balyan's request for interim bail concerning a MCOCA case, amidst impending assembly elections.

Justice Vikas Mahajan emphasized the necessity of assessing the 'twin conditions' pertinent to bail, suggesting a decision on Balyan's regular bail instead. The court postponed the hearing to January 28.

The prosecution highlighted the Supreme Court's split decision on interim relief for Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain as context for delaying Balyan's appeal. Despite Balyan's counsel arguing for bail due to electoral reasons and lack of criminal association, the police maintain that Balyan is a facilitator in a crime syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)