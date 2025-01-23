Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Israeli Tank Incident Raises Tensions in Gaza

An Israeli tank killed two Palestinians west of Gaza's Rafah, escalating tensions despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which went into effect recently. The incident raises concerns over the longevity and stability of the peace deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions escalated in Gaza on Thursday when an Israeli tank fired on Palestinians, resulting in two deaths west of Rafah, according to Gaza's civil defence. The incident has cast a shadow over the recently established ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The ceasefire, which came into effect on Sunday, was a beacon of hope for many in the region. It marked an end to the ongoing hostilities that had caused significant destruction and loss of life. However, this latest incident puts the agreement's durability in question.

Reported by Nidal al Mughrabi, written by Jana Choukeir, and edited by Jason Neely, the incident highlights the fragile nature of the peace deal and the potential for renewed conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

