Left Menu

Mass Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools Across Hungary

Hungarian police are investigating bomb threats sent to over 240 schools via email, causing some schools to cancel classes. The threats appear to be from a single source, and no explosives have been found. Authorities are collaborating with Slovak secret services following similar threats last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:40 IST
Mass Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools Across Hungary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

On Thursday, the Hungarian police announced an investigation into numerous bomb threats targeting over 240 schools nationwide. These threats, which led to the cancellation of classes at several institutions, were sent via identical emails, suggesting a common origin, according to the police.

No explosive devices have yet been discovered in the inspected school buildings, offering some relief amidst the heightened alarm. Chief of Staff Gergely Gulyás affirmed that educational activities in most schools continue unaffected. School administrators retain the discretion to send students home as a precautionary measure, with ongoing consultations between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the interior minister, and the secret services' minister.

Authorities reported the emails originated from various email providers, including international ones. The Hungarian secret services are actively working with their Slovak counterparts, as similar threats were made in Slovakia last year. Meanwhile, a comparable pattern of threats has emerged in Bulgaria, where schools in numerous cities received bomb threats recently, as reported by Bulgarian broadcaster BNT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025