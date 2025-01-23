Mass Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools Across Hungary

On Thursday, the Hungarian police announced an investigation into numerous bomb threats targeting over 240 schools nationwide. These threats, which led to the cancellation of classes at several institutions, were sent via identical emails, suggesting a common origin, according to the police.

No explosive devices have yet been discovered in the inspected school buildings, offering some relief amidst the heightened alarm. Chief of Staff Gergely Gulyás affirmed that educational activities in most schools continue unaffected. School administrators retain the discretion to send students home as a precautionary measure, with ongoing consultations between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the interior minister, and the secret services' minister.

Authorities reported the emails originated from various email providers, including international ones. The Hungarian secret services are actively working with their Slovak counterparts, as similar threats were made in Slovakia last year. Meanwhile, a comparable pattern of threats has emerged in Bulgaria, where schools in numerous cities received bomb threats recently, as reported by Bulgarian broadcaster BNT.

