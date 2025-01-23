Omar Abdullah's Urgent Call: Preserve Jammu and Kashmir's Identity and Land

Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, underscored the indispensable link between land and identity for the region's people on Thursday.

He stressed the need to protect this land, highlighting its historical significance and the legacy left by Sheikh Abdullah. The region's identity, he posited, is intertwined with the land.

In addition, Abdullah honored Dr. B R Ambedkar for his pivotal role in India's Constitution, lamenting the ongoing challenges, particularly gender disparities in legislative houses, that betray constitutional ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)