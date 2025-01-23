Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Urgent Call: Preserve Jammu and Kashmir's Identity and Land

Omar Abdullah emphasized the critical importance of Jammu and Kashmir's land and identity, urging people to protect it at all costs. He praised Dr. B R Ambedkar's constitutional contributions and discussed ongoing struggles against discrimination, highlighting gender imbalances in legislative bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:47 IST
Omar Abdullah's Urgent Call: Preserve Jammu and Kashmir's Identity and Land
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, underscored the indispensable link between land and identity for the region's people on Thursday.

He stressed the need to protect this land, highlighting its historical significance and the legacy left by Sheikh Abdullah. The region's identity, he posited, is intertwined with the land.

In addition, Abdullah honored Dr. B R Ambedkar for his pivotal role in India's Constitution, lamenting the ongoing challenges, particularly gender disparities in legislative houses, that betray constitutional ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025