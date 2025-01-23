Himachal Congress Assures Continued Old Pension Scheme

In a significant statement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will remain in effect as long as the Congress party governs Himachal Pradesh. This announcement was made during a public gathering at the Dari Mela Ground in Dharamshala's Kangra assembly constituency.

Sukhu also announced plans for a Rs 150 crore international convention center near Tapovan, aimed at hosting corporate seminars, boosting tourism, and generating employment for local youth. Despite the central government's pressure to adopt the Unified Pension Scheme, Sukhu affirmed his government's steadfast commitment to the OPS.

The Chief Minister accused the previous BJP administration of mismanaging state finances for political gains and widening the economic divide. He promised that his government remains focused on public welfare, fulfilling its election promises, and not succumbing to corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)