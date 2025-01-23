Left Menu

Himachal Congress Assures Continued Old Pension Scheme

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ensures the continuation of the Old Pension Scheme as long as Congress is in power in Himachal Pradesh. He announces the construction of an international convention center near Tapovan to boost tourism and create local employment, while criticizing previous government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:54 IST
Himachal Congress Assures Continued Old Pension Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will remain in effect as long as the Congress party governs Himachal Pradesh. This announcement was made during a public gathering at the Dari Mela Ground in Dharamshala's Kangra assembly constituency.

Sukhu also announced plans for a Rs 150 crore international convention center near Tapovan, aimed at hosting corporate seminars, boosting tourism, and generating employment for local youth. Despite the central government's pressure to adopt the Unified Pension Scheme, Sukhu affirmed his government's steadfast commitment to the OPS.

The Chief Minister accused the previous BJP administration of mismanaging state finances for political gains and widening the economic divide. He promised that his government remains focused on public welfare, fulfilling its election promises, and not succumbing to corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025