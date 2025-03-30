Courchevel Eyes India's Tourism Market: A Growing Opportunity

In an effort to diversify its tourist base, the French ski destination of Courchevel is setting its sights on Indian travelers. According to Alexia Laine, Managing Director of Courchevel Tourisme, the organization aims to increase the proportion of nights sold to Indian tourists from 1% to 5% within five years.

Post-pandemic, Courchevel Tourisme began actively promoting the destination in India as part of a strategy to attract tourists from outside Europe. This campaign has reportedly doubled the number of Indian visitors annually, bolstered by the partnership with One Rep Global.

With a focus on providing immersive and customized experiences, Courchevel hopes to capture the interest of Indian families and adventure seekers. The tourism body is taking proactive measures to address visa issues and has hosted roadshows in major Indian cities, seeking to boost Indian travel interest in the skiing haven.

