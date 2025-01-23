Battle Over Birthright: States Challenge Trump's Citizenship Order

In a significant legal challenge, four Democratic-led states are set to appeal to a federal judge in Seattle to halt President Donald Trump's executive order which seeks to restrict automatic birthright citizenship in the U.S. The order, introduced by Trump on his first day in office, has spurred five lawsuits accusing it of breaching the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

The attorneys general of Washington, Arizona, Illinois, and Oregon will request a temporary restraining order to prevent the enforcement of the order, arguing it defies constitutional rights provided under the citizenship clause. The administration, however, claims the order is crucial to counter the nation's immigration crisis.

This lawsuit is advancing swiftly, more so than others. Judge John Coughenour, a Reagan appointee, will soon hear arguments and could quickly determine the fate of the executive order, which threatens citizenship rights for over 150,000 newborns annually.

