Scandal in Railway Recruitment: Dummy Candidate Scheme Exposed

A railway worker's wife allegedly secured her job using a dummy candidate, leading to her suspension after her husband exposed the plot. The complaint sparked an investigation by railway officials. Manish Meena, the husband, accused officials of overlooking his claims, demanding accountability and job termination.

A railway employee has been suspended following allegations that she was hired through fraudulent means involving a dummy candidate, according to railway officials.

The scandal surfaced after the employee's husband, Manish Meena, claimed he facilitated the deception by paying Rs 15 lakh to an agent. He expressed outrage over lack of action by authorities despite lodging complaints with both the police and railway officials.

Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota, stated that the suspension followed a preliminary inquiry and assured that further investigations were being conducted to address the allegations effectively.

