Raigad Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal

A deputy engineer from the Raigad Zilla Parishad has been apprehended on corruption allegations. The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained Pravin More, stationed at the Srivardhan subdivision, for allegedly soliciting an illicit sum from a contractor.

The contractor had constructed a 'mahila samaj sadan' for the Zilla Parishad, prompting More to seek a bribe of Rs 15,000. The situation escalated when More was caught red-handed, accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant during a sting operation set up by the ACB.

Following the operation, More was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Srivardhan police station has registered a case against him, marking a significant move in the ongoing battle against corruption within public offices.

