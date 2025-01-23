Raigad Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal
A deputy engineer from Raigad Zilla Parishad was arrested for corruption charges after demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor. The accused, Pravin More, was caught accepting a portion of the bribe in a sting operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, leading to his arrest and charging under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A deputy engineer from the Raigad Zilla Parishad has been apprehended on corruption allegations. The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained Pravin More, stationed at the Srivardhan subdivision, for allegedly soliciting an illicit sum from a contractor.
The contractor had constructed a 'mahila samaj sadan' for the Zilla Parishad, prompting More to seek a bribe of Rs 15,000. The situation escalated when More was caught red-handed, accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant during a sting operation set up by the ACB.
Following the operation, More was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Srivardhan police station has registered a case against him, marking a significant move in the ongoing battle against corruption within public offices.
