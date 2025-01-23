Left Menu

Mystery Unravels in Rachakonda's Grisly Case

Rachakonda police are investigating the alleged murder of a woman by her husband, an ex-serviceman. It is suspected that the husband dismembered her body and attempted to dispose of it. Several leads are being pursued, with evidence being collected, but the victim's remains are yet to be found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:40 IST
Mystery Unravels in Rachakonda's Grisly Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In what has emerged as a suspected murder case in Rachakonda, police are delving into leads involving an ex-serviceman accused of killing his wife. The husband allegedly confessed to dismembering and boiling his wife's body parts, though evidence confirming this claim remains elusive, officials revealed on Thursday.

Law enforcement is focusing on gathering corroborative evidence to cement the occurrence of the crime. At least two to three investigative leads are being actively pursued, with hopes that a vital breakthrough could surface in forthcoming days, authorities confirmed.

The disturbing nature of the case has stirred fear among residents of New Venkateshwara Colony, with some tenants opting to vacate their homes. Meanwhile, police continue to interrogate the suspect, Gurumurthy, as the search for the victim's remains intensifies, amid conflicting reports concerning the disposal method utilized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025