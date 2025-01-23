Mystery Unravels in Rachakonda's Grisly Case

In what has emerged as a suspected murder case in Rachakonda, police are delving into leads involving an ex-serviceman accused of killing his wife. The husband allegedly confessed to dismembering and boiling his wife's body parts, though evidence confirming this claim remains elusive, officials revealed on Thursday.

Law enforcement is focusing on gathering corroborative evidence to cement the occurrence of the crime. At least two to three investigative leads are being actively pursued, with hopes that a vital breakthrough could surface in forthcoming days, authorities confirmed.

The disturbing nature of the case has stirred fear among residents of New Venkateshwara Colony, with some tenants opting to vacate their homes. Meanwhile, police continue to interrogate the suspect, Gurumurthy, as the search for the victim's remains intensifies, amid conflicting reports concerning the disposal method utilized.

