Tragic End: Woman in Khammam Takes Life and Daughters Over Husband's Crimes
A woman in Telangana's Khammam district allegedly committed suicide after hanging her two daughters, reportedly upset over her husband's criminal activities such as chain-snatching. Police dismissed claims that her suicide was due to feeling insulted by police questioning her husband. The man was previously arrested for such offenses.
- Country:
- India
A woman in Telangana's Khammam district tragically ended her life, along with her two daughters, reportedly due to her distress over her husband's involvement in crimes like chain-snatching, according to police.
Officials refuted suggestions that she committed suicide because she felt humiliated by the police questioning of her husband, who is a notorious repeat offender. She had previously urged him to change his criminal ways.
Despite having a love marriage, she severed ties with her parents. After killing her daughters and herself, police opened a murder case against her, but it will be closed due to her death, they reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- suicide
- crime
- family tragedy
- Telangana
- Khammam
- woman
- chain-snatching
- police
- homicide
- husband
ALSO READ
Senior citizen dies, another woman injured after tree falls on them in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area: Civic officials.
Outrage Over Bystander Apathy in Pune Woman's Tragic Murder
Mystery Surrounds Missing Woman's Death in Thane
Tragic Tale: Cyber Fraud Leads to Woman's Suspected Suicide in Chilkana
Thane Man Accused of Heinous Crimes Against Woman