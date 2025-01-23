Left Menu

Tragic End: Woman in Khammam Takes Life and Daughters Over Husband's Crimes

A woman in Telangana's Khammam district allegedly committed suicide after hanging her two daughters, reportedly upset over her husband's criminal activities such as chain-snatching. Police dismissed claims that her suicide was due to feeling insulted by police questioning her husband. The man was previously arrested for such offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:59 IST
Tragic End: Woman in Khammam Takes Life and Daughters Over Husband's Crimes
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Telangana's Khammam district tragically ended her life, along with her two daughters, reportedly due to her distress over her husband's involvement in crimes like chain-snatching, according to police.

Officials refuted suggestions that she committed suicide because she felt humiliated by the police questioning of her husband, who is a notorious repeat offender. She had previously urged him to change his criminal ways.

Despite having a love marriage, she severed ties with her parents. After killing her daughters and herself, police opened a murder case against her, but it will be closed due to her death, they reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025