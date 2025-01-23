Tragic End: Woman in Khammam Takes Life and Daughters Over Husband's Crimes

A woman in Telangana's Khammam district tragically ended her life, along with her two daughters, reportedly due to her distress over her husband's involvement in crimes like chain-snatching, according to police.

Officials refuted suggestions that she committed suicide because she felt humiliated by the police questioning of her husband, who is a notorious repeat offender. She had previously urged him to change his criminal ways.

Despite having a love marriage, she severed ties with her parents. After killing her daughters and herself, police opened a murder case against her, but it will be closed due to her death, they reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)