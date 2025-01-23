US Policy Shift: Gender Debate Intensifies

In a bold policy announcement, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his stance on gender, declaring that only two genders will be recognized in the United States: male and female.

The announcement comes shortly after he began his second term and was made during a video address to the World Economic Forum. Emphasizing his administration's approach, Trump stated that men will no longer be allowed to participate in women's sports.

As part of this agenda, Trump signed orders reversing protections for transgender individuals and dissolving federal diversity initiatives. According to these directives, gender will be defined by biological characteristics at birth, impacting federal funding and institutional policies related to gender identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)