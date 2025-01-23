Left Menu

US Policy Shift: Gender Debate Intensifies

President Donald Trump enforces a policy defining only two genders, male and female, restricting transgender rights. Addressing the World Economic Forum, he announced the exclusion of men from women's sports and rolled back federal diversity programs. The administration states federal recognition will now rely on biological sex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:53 IST
US President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bold policy announcement, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his stance on gender, declaring that only two genders will be recognized in the United States: male and female.

The announcement comes shortly after he began his second term and was made during a video address to the World Economic Forum. Emphasizing his administration's approach, Trump stated that men will no longer be allowed to participate in women's sports.

As part of this agenda, Trump signed orders reversing protections for transgender individuals and dissolving federal diversity initiatives. According to these directives, gender will be defined by biological characteristics at birth, impacting federal funding and institutional policies related to gender identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

