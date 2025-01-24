Federal Judge Halts Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge has issued a temporary block on President Donald Trump's executive order that intended to eliminate the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship, irrespective of the parents' immigration status.

Judge John C. Coughenour of the US District Court ruled in favor of the case brought by the states of Washington, Arizona, Illinois, and Oregon. These states argue that both the 14th Amendment and Supreme Court precedents uphold the principle of birthright citizenship.

This case is one of five litigations filed by 22 states and numerous immigrant rights groups nationwide, accompanied by testimonies from attorneys general who are US citizens by virtue of birthright, citing fears among pregnant women about their children's citizenship status.

