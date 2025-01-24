Capitol Security Breach: Man Arrested with Concealed Handgun

A security incident at the US Capitol has led to the arrest of a Massachusetts man who entered the building with a concealed handgun. Capitol police reported the arrest on Thursday, highlighting the breach in security protocol.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old suspect was apprehended by officers as he exited the Library of Congress toward his vehicle. A concealed handgun was found tucked in his waistband. Despite the serious nature of the incident, authorities confirmed there was no intent to harm Congress members.

An officer who previously screened and permitted the man to enter the Capitol has been suspended pending further investigation. The Capitol police have initiated a full review and are implementing mandatory retraining to prevent future breaches. Charges against the man include carrying a pistol without a license, possessing an unregistered firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)