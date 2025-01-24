North Korea Legislature Convenes Amid Secrecy

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly convened on Wednesday and Thursday, as reported on Friday by South Korea's News1 news agency, though with scant details. Meanwhile, North Korea's state media have remained silent about the proceedings.

The secretive regime had earlier issued a notice that a legislative session would be held on December 22. The agenda was said to include constitutional amendments, among other issues.

This lack of transparency fuels global curiosity and concern regarding the political moves within the isolated country, emphasizing the strategic opacity employed by Pyongyang in international affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)