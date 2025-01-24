Left Menu

North Korea Legislature Convenes Amid Secrecy

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly held meetings last Wednesday and Thursday, according to South Korean reports. The North's state media have not covered these sessions. It was previously announced that the session, scheduled for December 22, will consider amending the constitution among other topics.

Updated: 24-01-2025 02:55 IST
North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly convened on Wednesday and Thursday, as reported on Friday by South Korea's News1 news agency, though with scant details. Meanwhile, North Korea's state media have remained silent about the proceedings.

The secretive regime had earlier issued a notice that a legislative session would be held on December 22. The agenda was said to include constitutional amendments, among other issues.

This lack of transparency fuels global curiosity and concern regarding the political moves within the isolated country, emphasizing the strategic opacity employed by Pyongyang in international affairs.

