Historic Agreement: Repatriation of Frenchman on Indonesian Death Row

Indonesia and France are set to sign an agreement regarding the repatriation of Serge Atlaoui, a Frenchman on death row in Indonesia for drug offences. Atlaoui, in jail since 2005, maintains his innocence. The agreement includes terms respecting Indonesian court rulings, while France considers possible clemency or re-sentencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 06:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Indonesia and France are poised to finalize an agreement concerning the repatriation of Serge Atlaoui, a French national facing the death penalty in Indonesia for drug-related charges. The signing is expected to take place this Friday, as confirmed by Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights affairs.

Serge Atlaoui, imprisoned since 2005, was convicted for his role as a chemist in an ecstasy production facility in Jakarta, capable of manufacturing over 100 kilograms of illegal pills weekly. Despite maintaining his innocence—asserting he believed he worked at an acrylics factory—Atlaoui's legal avenues were exhausted after his appeal against the death sentence was rejected.

The historic agreement will be enacted through a video teleconference between minister Yusril and French Minister of Justice Gerald Darmanin. France has agreed to terms acknowledging the Indonesian court's decisions, but Atlaoui's future remains uncertain, as clemency or re-sentencing under French law, which limits punishments for similar offenses to a maximum of 30 years, is now under consideration.

