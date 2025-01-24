Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Set for Crucial Parliamentary Hearing

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious leader of Kashmir, will address concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill to a parliamentary panel. Originally scheduled for Friday, deliberations have been postponed. The hearing marks Farooq's significant political engagement post-abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:02 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Set for Crucial Parliamentary Hearing
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious leader of the Kashmiri community, is gearing up for a significant parliamentary panel appearance on the Waqf Amendment Bill this Friday. Farooq aims to articulate his strong reservations concerning the draft legislation. His participation comes in the backdrop of political shifts in the region.

The parliamentary committee, led by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, postponed its decision to assess each clause of the draft bill till next week, following objections from opposition members. This delay provides a window for Farooq to express concerns on the potential impacts of the bill.

This engagement also sees the Mirwaiz stepping out of the Kashmir valley for the first time post the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Along with Farooq's representation, the committee will also hear perspectives from the Lawyers for Justice group regarding the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025