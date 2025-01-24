Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Set for Crucial Parliamentary Hearing

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious leader of the Kashmiri community, is gearing up for a significant parliamentary panel appearance on the Waqf Amendment Bill this Friday. Farooq aims to articulate his strong reservations concerning the draft legislation. His participation comes in the backdrop of political shifts in the region.

The parliamentary committee, led by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, postponed its decision to assess each clause of the draft bill till next week, following objections from opposition members. This delay provides a window for Farooq to express concerns on the potential impacts of the bill.

This engagement also sees the Mirwaiz stepping out of the Kashmir valley for the first time post the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Along with Farooq's representation, the committee will also hear perspectives from the Lawyers for Justice group regarding the bill.

