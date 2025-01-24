Left Menu

North Korea's Military Maneuvers: Sending Troops to Russia

South Korea's military suspects North Korea is preparing to send more troops to support Russia in the Ukraine conflict. Despite previous losses and captures, Pyongyang may dispatch additional forces. There's also speculation about North Korean military advancements, including satellite and missile launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:20 IST
North Korea's Military Maneuvers: Sending Troops to Russia
  • South Korea

In a surprising development, South Korea's military has raised suspicions that North Korea plans to bolster its military presence in Russia, potentially escalating its involvement in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine.

Despite suffering significant troop losses and captives, Pyongyang appears to be gearing up for a renewed deployment, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Simultaneously, North Korea is showing signs of ramping up its military capabilities, with preparations underway for potential satellite and intercontinental ballistic missile launches. Meanwhile, the geopolitical landscape shifts as alliances and treaties reform the global chessboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

