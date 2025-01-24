Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Rape Case

The Supreme Court has refused to grant bail to Seema Rani Khakha, wife of a suspended Delhi government officer accused of raping a minor repeatedly. The court has, however, allowed her to seek bail from the trial court after a year. The decision was made by Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Seema Rani Khakha's husband, Premoday Khakha, has been accused of raping a young girl multiple times, resulting in her pregnancy, while his wife is alleged to have supplied medicine to terminate the pregnancy. Both have been in jail since August 2023. Advocate Subhashis Soren, representing Seema, argued that due process has been delayed.

The Delhi High Court had previously denied bail, citing the severe breach of trust between families and potential witness tampering. The case is registered under the POCSO Act and IPC. Despite medical testimonies claiming Premoday's medical incapacity to produce children, the courts focus on the need to protect the minor victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)