Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Rape Case
The Supreme Court denied bail to Seema Rani Khakha, wife of the accused Premoday Khakha, involved in a minor rape case. The court allowed the possibility of applying for bail after one year. The case involves serious allegations under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has refused to grant bail to Seema Rani Khakha, wife of a suspended Delhi government officer accused of raping a minor repeatedly. The court has, however, allowed her to seek bail from the trial court after a year. The decision was made by Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma.
Seema Rani Khakha's husband, Premoday Khakha, has been accused of raping a young girl multiple times, resulting in her pregnancy, while his wife is alleged to have supplied medicine to terminate the pregnancy. Both have been in jail since August 2023. Advocate Subhashis Soren, representing Seema, argued that due process has been delayed.
The Delhi High Court had previously denied bail, citing the severe breach of trust between families and potential witness tampering. The case is registered under the POCSO Act and IPC. Despite medical testimonies claiming Premoday's medical incapacity to produce children, the courts focus on the need to protect the minor victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Man Absconds After Threatening Teen in Rape Case
Bihar Police Deputy Challenges High Court Rape Case Verdict
Supreme Court Deliberates on IPS Officer Rape Case
Supreme Court Halts Trial in Army Officer's Disputed Rape Case
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Extension for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao Rape Case