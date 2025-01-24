Left Menu

Top Stories: Explosive Incidents, Legal Battles & Global Politics

Today's top stories include a deadly blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra, a stormy parliamentary meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill, legal appeals and arrests involving crime and money laundering, a Supreme Court hearing on electronic voting machines, and international news on FBI appointments and geopolitical negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:13 IST
Top Stories: Explosive Incidents, Legal Battles & Global Politics
A fatal explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district has claimed one life. Search operations continue for ten employees, according to police reports. The incident underscores ongoing safety concerns at such facilities.

A heated parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill took place in New Delhi, as opposition members demanded more time to review proposed legislative amendments. The session exemplifies current political tensions over regulatory changes.

On the international front, US political dynamics are in focus as Kash Patel is set to appear for a hearing to become the next FBI Director. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine, advocating for a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

