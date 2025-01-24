Caught Between Borders: Migrants' Struggle amid Policy Shifts

Migrants like Dayana Castro are caught in a new dilemma following the abrupt cancellation of US asylum appointments. The decision, driven by President Trump's hardline immigration policies, has left many scrambling to find alternative ways to seek refuge in the US.

Castro, with her family, is one of many who had endured hardships through various countries, only to face the uncertainty of reaching the US border. Their options now include braving more hazardous routes such as riding freight trains, risking potential encounters with cartels, or attempting to seek asylum in other countries like Mexico.

Experts warn that these policies may push migrants towards more perilous chances, increasing demands on smugglers while escalating humanitarian crises. As authorities tighten border security, the perilous trade-offs faced by migrants have grown more severe, impacting families fleeing crisis-ridden home countries.

