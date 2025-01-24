Left Menu

Caught Between Borders: Migrants' Struggle amid Policy Shifts

Dayana Castro and thousands of migrants face new hardships as US asylum appointments are suddenly canceled due to policy changes under President Trump. Many continue their perilous journey north, resorting to dangerous methods to reach the US or are forced to reconsider their plans amidst heightened border security and humanitarian challenges.

Atotonilcodetula | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:18 IST
Caught Between Borders: Migrants' Struggle amid Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Migrants like Dayana Castro are caught in a new dilemma following the abrupt cancellation of US asylum appointments. The decision, driven by President Trump's hardline immigration policies, has left many scrambling to find alternative ways to seek refuge in the US.

Castro, with her family, is one of many who had endured hardships through various countries, only to face the uncertainty of reaching the US border. Their options now include braving more hazardous routes such as riding freight trains, risking potential encounters with cartels, or attempting to seek asylum in other countries like Mexico.

Experts warn that these policies may push migrants towards more perilous chances, increasing demands on smugglers while escalating humanitarian crises. As authorities tighten border security, the perilous trade-offs faced by migrants have grown more severe, impacting families fleeing crisis-ridden home countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

