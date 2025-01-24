Left Menu

Barpeta District Jail: Where Agriculture Transforms Inmate Lives

The Barpeta District Jail in Assam has turned into an agricultural hub involving inmates in multi-cropping. The initiative not only generates revenue for the government but also reduces inmate stress, teaching them skills for life after prison. Plans are afoot to expand farming operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barpeta | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the confines of the Barpeta District Jail in Assam, an agricultural metamorphosis unfolds, where inmates are engaged in vibrant farming activities.

With mustard and other crops sprawling across 42 acres, the facility has become a beacon of skill development for prisoners, thanks to jail authorities' innovative initiatives.

The prison's transformation has yielded over Rs 1 lakh in revenue, providing incarcerated individuals with stress-relief and life skills, while fostering plans to expand and market their produce more widely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

