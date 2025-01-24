Barpeta District Jail: Where Agriculture Transforms Inmate Lives

Amidst the confines of the Barpeta District Jail in Assam, an agricultural metamorphosis unfolds, where inmates are engaged in vibrant farming activities.

With mustard and other crops sprawling across 42 acres, the facility has become a beacon of skill development for prisoners, thanks to jail authorities' innovative initiatives.

The prison's transformation has yielded over Rs 1 lakh in revenue, providing incarcerated individuals with stress-relief and life skills, while fostering plans to expand and market their produce more widely.

(With inputs from agencies.)