Delhi's Crackdown on Illicit Liquor Amid Election Season

Delhi's excise department seized nearly 20,000 illegal liquor bottles since the election code enforcement. Worth Rs 1.5 crore, the seizures involve IMFL, country liquor, and 32 vehicles. With 52 cases registered, officials intensify patrols and inspections to curb smuggling from Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly polls, Delhi's excise department has confiscated nearly 20,000 bottles of illicit liquor, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, officials declared on Friday.

The collective value of these seizures, encompassing 15,376 litres of illegal alcohol—both Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor—and 32 vehicles, is estimated at Rs 1.5 crore, according to authorities.

The crackdown has resulted in the registration of 52 cases linked to the apprehended liquor. The excise department, in collaboration with Delhi Police, confirmed that their actions account for roughly 25% of total seizures post-MCC imposition. Efforts include intensive patrolling and operations along inter-state borders to thwart smuggling activities from Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

