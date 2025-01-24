Freedom for Wilson and Dhawale: A Justice Long Waited

Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, figures central to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, stepped out of a Navi Mumbai prison after enduring over six years behind bars. Their release came after the Bombay High Court granted bail, pointing to their prolonged detention and the absence of formal charges.

The high-profile detainees exited the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai at precisely 1:30 pm, after completing the necessary bail formalities in the special NIA court. This freedom marks over two weeks since the Bombay High Court's decision on January 8, where it noted the lengthy incarceration without trial commencement.

The court highlighted the use of the UAPA in the case, acknowledging the trial's uncertain future, as more than 300 witnesses were listed by the prosecution. Among the 16 originally arrested, eight others, including prominent activists like Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj, have also been extended bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)