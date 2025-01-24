Freedom for Wilson and Dhawale: A Justice Long Waited
Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, involved in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, have been released on bail after six years in custody. They were freed following a Bombay High Court ruling citing the protracted nature of the trial and charges yet to be framed against them.
- Country:
- India
Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, figures central to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, stepped out of a Navi Mumbai prison after enduring over six years behind bars. Their release came after the Bombay High Court granted bail, pointing to their prolonged detention and the absence of formal charges.
The high-profile detainees exited the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai at precisely 1:30 pm, after completing the necessary bail formalities in the special NIA court. This freedom marks over two weeks since the Bombay High Court's decision on January 8, where it noted the lengthy incarceration without trial commencement.
The court highlighted the use of the UAPA in the case, acknowledging the trial's uncertain future, as more than 300 witnesses were listed by the prosecution. Among the 16 originally arrested, eight others, including prominent activists like Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj, have also been extended bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden's Cancelled Rome Visit: A U.S. Response to California's Wildfires
Wildfires Plunge Over 400,000 Californians Into Darkness
Biden Cancels Italy Trip to Tackle California Wildfires
Biden cancels final foreign trip of presidency to Italy to monitor response to devastating fires in California, reports AP.
Bombay High Court Verdict Looms Over MLC Nomination Controversy