BSF Chief Satish Khandare's Strategic Border Review

Satish S Khandare, Additional Director General of the BSF, evaluated the security and troop deployment along the International Border in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. His visit, ahead of Republic Day, included discussions with field commanders and interactions with troops to strengthen operational strategies.
Satish S Khandare, the Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a comprehensive review of security conditions and troop dispositions along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials reported on Friday.
During his visit, Khandare engaged in detailed discussions on operational strategies with field commanders and took the opportunity to interact closely with the troops.
This significant visit by the BSF officer comes as part of preparations leading up to the Republic Day celebrations across the union territory.
