Left Menu

BSF Chief Satish Khandare's Strategic Border Review

Satish S Khandare, Additional Director General of the BSF, evaluated the security and troop deployment along the International Border in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. His visit, ahead of Republic Day, included discussions with field commanders and interactions with troops to strengthen operational strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:38 IST
BSF Chief Satish Khandare's Strategic Border Review
  • Country:
  • India

Satish S Khandare, the Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a comprehensive review of security conditions and troop dispositions along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials reported on Friday.

During his visit, Khandare engaged in detailed discussions on operational strategies with field commanders and took the opportunity to interact closely with the troops.

This significant visit by the BSF officer comes as part of preparations leading up to the Republic Day celebrations across the union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025