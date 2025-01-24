Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Donetsk Settlement

Russian troops have reportedly taken control of Tymofiivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk, according to the RIA state news agency. The report, citing the Defence Ministry, has not been independently confirmed by Reuters.

Updated: 24-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:46 IST
Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the settlement of Tymofiivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report by the RIA state news agency on Friday. The update, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the area.

Despite these reports, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims from the battlefield, highlighting the challenges in obtaining reliable information from conflict zones.

The situation in Ukraine remains tense, with various reports emerging about military activities and territorial changes as international pressure continues to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

