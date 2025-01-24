Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the settlement of Tymofiivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report by the RIA state news agency on Friday. The update, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the area.

Despite these reports, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims from the battlefield, highlighting the challenges in obtaining reliable information from conflict zones.

The situation in Ukraine remains tense, with various reports emerging about military activities and territorial changes as international pressure continues to mount.

