Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Kannada Actors Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court upheld the bail of Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others, despite the Karnataka government's challenge. The state fears the high court's order might benefit other co-accused. The controversy arises from the actors' alleged involvement in a 2024 murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, in a significant interim order, has decided to uphold the bail granted to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others involved in a murder case. While the court refused to cancel the bail, it agreed to examine the Karnataka government's challenge against the high court's decision and issued a notice.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued a notice in response to the state's plea against the Karnataka High Court's decision. The state apprehends that the bail order might unintentionally allow other co-accused in the case to exploit the decision to their benefit.

The controversy dates back to December 2024, when the Karnataka High Court granted bail to actor Darshan and others. The actor, who was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly orchestrating an attack on a fan, Renukaswamy, was initially granted interim bail on medical grounds before securing regular bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

