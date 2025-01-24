Left Menu

Crackdown on Scam Networks: Thailand and China Unite

Thailand and China have agreed to collaborate against illegal call centres near the Thai-Myanmar-Cambodia border, dealing in phone and online scams. These centres, manned by trafficked workers, have proliferated since the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting international cooperation to eradicate these networks effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:08 IST
Crackdown on Scam Networks: Thailand and China Unite
Representative Image Image Credit:

Thailand and China are joining forces to tackle the rapid expansion of illegal call centres along the Thai border with Myanmar and Cambodia. These centres, often run by trafficked workers, aim to deceive individuals through phone and online scams.

Southeast Asia, particularly the border regions of Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, has become a focal point for telecom and online fraud in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations reports the trafficking of hundreds of thousands into these scam networks. Thai police announced plans to establish a coordination centre in Bangkok, with China setting one up in Mae Sot, near Myanmar's Myawaddy, a known base for such operations.

China and Thailand are under increasing pressure to address these scams following the high-profile rescue of Chinese actor Wang Xing from Myanmar. On Tuesday, a consensus was reached between Chinese, Myanmar, and Thai officials to dismantle telecom fraud centres in Myanmar. The Global New Light of Myanmar reported that over 55,000 foreign nationals have been repatriated from such compounds since late 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025