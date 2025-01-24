Nigeria Declares Lakurawa a Terrorist Group

Left Menu

A federal court in Nigeria has officially designated the Lakurawa group as a terrorist organization. This allows the military to apply maximum force against the group, which poses a new security threat in the country's northwest. The ruling prohibits involvement with the group.

A federal court in Nigeria has officially declared the Islamist group Lakurawa a terrorist organization. This designation permits the military to use maximum force against the group, which has recently emerged as a significant security threat in the northwest region of the country.

On Thursday, Judge James Omotosho issued an order that proscribes the sect and bans individuals or groups from participating in its activities. This was confirmed in a statement from Justice Minister Lateef Fagbemi's office on Friday. Nigeria is currently dealing with multiple armed groups, including Boko Haram, its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province, and various bandit gangs.

The emergence of the Lakurawa group, operating mainly in the northwestern states of Kebbi and Sokoto, has added to the insecurity already prevalent in Nigeria's predominantly Muslim northern regions.

