India's Global Drive for Water Conservation Leadership

C R Patil, India’s Jal Shakti Minister, addressed global leaders at the World Economic Forum, emphasizing India's commitment to water conservation. He highlighted sustainable practices under PM Modi's leadership, calling for international collaboration to ensure equitable and secure water resources, and transforming discussions for a water-secure future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

India demonstrated its commitment to global water conservation initiatives at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting. Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil emphasized the nation's willingness to collaborate with other countries to tackle pressing water management challenges.

During discussions, Patil outlined sustainable water management practices spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He encouraged international leaders to adopt these measures to benefit the global community and ensure equitable water management.

Emphasizing India's readiness to engage in transformative discussions and promote global cooperation, Patil highlighted Modi's dedication to water conservation. He cited Gujarat's past water crisis turnaround as a testament to effective leadership, marking the revival of over 60,000 lakes contributing to water stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

