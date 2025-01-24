Maersk Maintains Protective Route Despite Houthi Promises

Maersk has decided to maintain its precautionary rerouting of vessels to avoid the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, despite recent assurances from Yemen's Houthi rebels that they will reduce their attacks on ships. This was confirmed by the container shipping giant on Friday.

The Danish company regards the announcement from the Iranian-backed militants as a "very welcome step" towards stability and normalization in the global shipping industry. However, Maersk is exercising caution, noting the ongoing high security risk for commercial ships transiting the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

Emphasizing crew and cargo safety as their top concern, Maersk announced that it will continue navigating around the Cape of Good Hope until it assures long-term safe passage through the affected regions.

