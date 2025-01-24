Left Menu

Maersk Maintains Protective Route Despite Houthi Promises

Maersk will continue diverting its vessels away from the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea despite the Houthis promising to curb attacks. The shipping company welcomes the move but prioritizes safety, opting to go around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope until risks decrease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:57 IST
Maersk Maintains Protective Route Despite Houthi Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maersk has decided to maintain its precautionary rerouting of vessels to avoid the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, despite recent assurances from Yemen's Houthi rebels that they will reduce their attacks on ships. This was confirmed by the container shipping giant on Friday.

The Danish company regards the announcement from the Iranian-backed militants as a "very welcome step" towards stability and normalization in the global shipping industry. However, Maersk is exercising caution, noting the ongoing high security risk for commercial ships transiting the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

Emphasizing crew and cargo safety as their top concern, Maersk announced that it will continue navigating around the Cape of Good Hope until it assures long-term safe passage through the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025