Maersk Maintains Protective Route Despite Houthi Promises
Maersk will continue diverting its vessels away from the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea despite the Houthis promising to curb attacks. The shipping company welcomes the move but prioritizes safety, opting to go around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope until risks decrease.
Maersk has decided to maintain its precautionary rerouting of vessels to avoid the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, despite recent assurances from Yemen's Houthi rebels that they will reduce their attacks on ships. This was confirmed by the container shipping giant on Friday.
The Danish company regards the announcement from the Iranian-backed militants as a "very welcome step" towards stability and normalization in the global shipping industry. However, Maersk is exercising caution, noting the ongoing high security risk for commercial ships transiting the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb strait.
Emphasizing crew and cargo safety as their top concern, Maersk announced that it will continue navigating around the Cape of Good Hope until it assures long-term safe passage through the affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oil tanker struck by Yemen's Houthi rebels that threatened massive Red Sea spill 'successfully' salvaged, firm says, reports AP.
Tragic Explosion at Yemeni Gas Station Sparks Fatal Inferno
Tragic Explosion: Deadly Gas Station Blast in Yemen
Yemeni Houthis Warn of Red Sea Tensions Amid Gaza Ceasefire
U.S. Tightens Grip: Sanctions Hit Yemen's Financial Ties