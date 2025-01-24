Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Blast at Maharashtra Ordnance Factory

A tragic explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district claimed eight lives and injured several others, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The blast, occurring around 10:30 am in Jawahar Nagar, led to a fire and building collapse. The National Disaster Response Force swiftly commenced rescue operations to locate and aid those trapped.

Authorities, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressed their condolences and assured full support for the affected families, while emergency teams continued their efforts to ensure safety and provide necessary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)