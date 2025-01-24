Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Blast at Maharashtra Ordnance Factory

A blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district resulted in eight deaths and several injuries. Rescue operations are underway with specialized teams deployed. The explosion at the Jawahar Nagar facility caused a fire and building collapse, prompting responses from various government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district claimed eight lives and injured several others, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The blast, occurring around 10:30 am in Jawahar Nagar, led to a fire and building collapse. The National Disaster Response Force swiftly commenced rescue operations to locate and aid those trapped.

Authorities, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressed their condolences and assured full support for the affected families, while emergency teams continued their efforts to ensure safety and provide necessary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

