Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP for Bias in Ayodhya's Administrative Posts
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of discrimination in Ayodhya, highlighting unequal representation of backward castes, Dalits, and minorities in administrative positions. Ahead of the Milkipur bypoll, Yadav alleges that BJP misuses administrative power to influence elections, claims of bias and land grabbing policies.
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has sharply criticized the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, citing significant disparities in the representation of backward castes, Dalits, and minorities in Ayodhya's administrative roles.
Yadav shared a chart online highlighting this imbalance, accusing the ruling party of systemic bias where communities comprising 90% of the population hold only 20% of posts. This criticism also sets the stage for the upcoming Milkipur Assembly by-election.
In addition to highlighting these governance issues, Yadav accuses the BJP of manipulating elections through administrative influence and land acquisition tactics, further escalating the state's political tensions.
