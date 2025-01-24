Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP for Bias in Ayodhya's Administrative Posts

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has sharply criticized the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, citing significant disparities in the representation of backward castes, Dalits, and minorities in Ayodhya's administrative roles.

Yadav shared a chart online highlighting this imbalance, accusing the ruling party of systemic bias where communities comprising 90% of the population hold only 20% of posts. This criticism also sets the stage for the upcoming Milkipur Assembly by-election.

In addition to highlighting these governance issues, Yadav accuses the BJP of manipulating elections through administrative influence and land acquisition tactics, further escalating the state's political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)