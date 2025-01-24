Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Justice Sought for Maid Found Dead at Kalkere Lake

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman who worked as a housemaid was found dead at Kalkere lake. Initial investigations indicate she was sexually assaulted and killed using a boulder. Police have registered a case under murder and rape sections, and investigations are ongoing to pursue justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman, reportedly a victim of sexual assault and murder, was discovered at Kalkere Lake on Friday morning, Bengaluru police confirmed.

Employed as a house help, she was allegedly killed with a heavy boulder, her body subsequently dumped at the lake bed in Ramamurthy Nagar, according to officials.

Authorities said the crime is under investigation, and a case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's murder and rape sections as law enforcement efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

