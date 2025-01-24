Tensions Rise in Jenin: A New Battleground Post-Gaza Ceasefire

Jenin, a city known for its militant activity in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has become a new battleground just days after a ceasefire with Hamas. The Israeli army initiated operations in Jenin's refugee camp, leaving a trail of casualties amidst rising tensions in the region.

The refugee camp in Jenin, home to around 18,000 residents, witnessed a mass exodus following Israeli raids. Historically, Jenin has been a center of militant resistance, having produced many suicide bombers during the second Palestinian Intifada, leading to severe Israeli military responses.

With diminishing influence from President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction, groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad have filled the void, challenging the authority of the Palestinian Authority (PA). International actors, including France and Jordan, urge Israel to exercise caution to prevent further escalation in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)