Tensions Rise in Jenin: A New Battleground Post-Gaza Ceasefire

The city of Jenin, once a stronghold for Palestinian militants in the West Bank, emerges as a new focal point of conflict post-Gaza ceasefire. Israeli forces launched operations in Jenin's refugee camp, causing significant casualties. The complex political landscape involves power struggles and international calls for restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jenin, a city known for its militant activity in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has become a new battleground just days after a ceasefire with Hamas. The Israeli army initiated operations in Jenin's refugee camp, leaving a trail of casualties amidst rising tensions in the region.

The refugee camp in Jenin, home to around 18,000 residents, witnessed a mass exodus following Israeli raids. Historically, Jenin has been a center of militant resistance, having produced many suicide bombers during the second Palestinian Intifada, leading to severe Israeli military responses.

With diminishing influence from President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction, groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad have filled the void, challenging the authority of the Palestinian Authority (PA). International actors, including France and Jordan, urge Israel to exercise caution to prevent further escalation in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

