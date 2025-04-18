Left Menu

Displaced Voices: Allegations of Confinement at West Bengal Refugee Camp

Refugees from the violence-hit Murshidabad district allege confinement at a Malda camp during Governor CV Ananda Bose's visit. Police reportedly restricted media access, prompting protests. The camp houses hundreds seeking safety, following communal unrest. The National Human Rights Commission and paramilitary forces are involved.

Refugees from the violence-torn Murshidabad district have raised serious allegations of being confined at a camp in Malda's Baishnabnagar. The camp, situated on Parlalpur High School premises, became the scene of unrest as displaced individuals protested against restricted media access during a visit by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

The alleged confinement has resulted in heightened tension at the camp, as residents claimed they were not allowed to communicate with their relatives or move freely. This has sparked concerns about transparency, especially during high-profile visits. Attempts to reach the district administration and police for comments on these allegations were unsuccessful.

The violence in Murshidabad, stemming from protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, led to significant unrest with casualties and arrests. The National Human Rights Commission has taken notice, sending a team to gather testimonials from affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

