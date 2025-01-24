International Assistance Mission Proposed for Gaza

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has put forth a proposal for an international assistance mission for the Gaza Strip. This initiative is to be considered following the withdrawal of Israeli troops as part of a broader ceasefire accord.

The ceasefire agreement is structured in three phases and aims to bring an end to the ongoing 15-month conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants. The war has resulted in thousands of Palestinian casualties and has destabilized the Gaza region significantly.

Barrot's proposal emphasizes the need for structured international involvement to ensure regional stability and humanitarian support for those affected in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire agreement, if effectively implemented, could be pivotal in achieving these objectives.

